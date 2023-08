Allerlaatste lancering van de Ariane 5-raket, het Europese ruimtevaart-werkpaard

On its third and last qualification flight, an Ariane 5G lifts off from the Ariane Launch Complex no.3 (ELA-3) of the Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s space port, on October 21, 1998. This mission (V112) carried 6,522 kg of payload including the Advanced Reentry Demonstrator (ARD) capsule, which was released on a suborbital trajectory and successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean 101 minutes later, and the MaqSat 3 instrumented dummy satellite. This launch introduced a modified turbopump exhaust on its Vulcain engine and featured additional roll control thrusters to compensate for perturbations reported on the previous flight. It was also the first use of lengthened nozzles on the solid booster stages (EAP). One EAP was recovered at sea for expertise.

The generic version of the Ariane 5 family of launchers, the Ariane 5G can lift up to 6.8 metric tons of payload to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).