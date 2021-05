Vriendin Pratasjevitsj zit nog zeker twee maanden vast

The regime sentenced politician Pavel Seviarynets to 7 years in prison, Yauhen Afnahel to 7, Pavel Yukhnevich & Maksim Viniarski to 5, Iryna Shchasnaya to 4. They are repressed for their wish to live in a free & democratic Belarus. We call for the release of all polit. prisoners. https://t.co/gWJOQz7YCz