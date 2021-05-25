Dit werd er besproken in de Ryanair-vlucht. ‘The bomb, where did it come from?’

Hier volgt de letterlijke communicatie tussen de Ryanair-piloot en de luchtverkeersleiding in Minsk, voorzien van toelichting. Het fragment loopt van entree in het Wit-Russische luchtruim tot Mayday, van 11.28 uur tot 11.47 uur Nederlandse tijd. In die tijd vloog het toestel over Wit-Rusland van de zuidgrens naar de noordgrens. Voor de toelichting is onder meer gesproken met Steven Verhagen, gezagvoerder KLM op de Airbus 330 en voormalig voorzitter van de Vereniging Nederlandse Verkeersvliegers.
‘Pilot’ is de piloot van Ryanair ‘RYR 1TZ’ is de code voor het vliegtuig ‘ATC’ is de luchtverkeersleiding in Minsk
Pilot: (09:28:58) Minsk, Good day, RYR 1TZ, FL390 approaching SOMAT
ATC: (09:29:04) RYR 1TZ, Minsk Control, good afternoon, radar contact.
Pilot: Yes, go ahead.
ATC: RYR 1TZ for your information, we have information from special services that you have bomb on board and it can be activated over Vilnius.
Pilot: 1TZ Standby.
Pilot: Ok RYR 1TZ could you repeat the message?
ATC: RYR 1TZ, I say again we have information from special services that you have bomb on board. That bomb can be activated over Vilnius.
Pilot: Roger that, standby.
ATC: RYR 1TZ for security reason we recommend you to land at UMMS.
Pilot: Ok…that.it.understood give us alternate please.
Pilot: RYR 1TZ
ATC: RYR 1TZ
Pilot: The bomb…direct message, where did it come from? Where did you have information about it from?
ATC: RYR 1TZ standby please.
ATC: RYR 1TZ
Pilot: Go ahead.
ATC: RYR 1TZ airport security stuff [sic] informed they received e-mail.
Pilot: Roger, Vilnius airport security stuff or from Greece?
ATC: RYR 1TZ this e-mail was shared to several airports.
Pilot: Roger, standby.
Pilot: (09:34:49) Radar, RYR 1TZ.
ATC: RYR 1TZ.
Pilot: Could you give us frequency for (unreadable [onverstaanbaar]) company so that we would be able to (unreadable).
ATC: RYR 1TZ say again what frequency do you need.
Pilot: We just need to quawk with the operation of the company, is there any frequency for that (unreadable).
ATC: Do you need RYR operation frequency?
Pilot: That is correct 1TZ.
ATC: Standby please.
ATC: RYR 1TZ ,Standby please
Pilot: Standing-by.
Pilot: (09:39:30) RYR 1TZ Any adverts?
ATC: RYR 1TZ Standby, waiting for the information.
Pilot: Could you say again that I have to call for the airport that authorities … (unreadable) to divert to.
ATC: RYR 1TZ I read you THREE, say again please.
Pilot: Radar, RYR 1TZ .
ATC: RYR 1TZ, Go.
Pilot: Can you say again the IATA code of the airport that authorities recommended us to divert to?
ATC: RYR 1TZ roger, standby please.
Pilot: OK, I give you (unreadable) can you say again IATA code of the airport that authorities have recommended us to divert to?
ATC: RYR 1TZ Standby.
Pilot: Standby, Roger.
ATC: RYR 1TZ .
Pilot: Go ahead.
ATC: IATA code is MSQ.
Pilot: can you say again please?
ATC: IATA code MSQ.
Pilot: MSQ, thanks.
Pilot: RYR 1TZ Again, this recommendation to divert to Minsk where did it come from? Where did it come from? Company? Did it come from departure airport authorities or arrival airport authorities?
ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.
Pilot: can you say again?
ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.
Pilot: (unreadable)
Pilot: Did you say that your recommendation?
ATC: RYR 1TZ, Charlie-Charlie.
ATC: RYR 1TZ we have ground stuff frequency for Vilnius 131.750
Pilot: 131.75 and we have contact… (unreadable).
ATC: RYR 1TZ advise your decision please?
Pilot: Radar, RYR 1TZ
ATC: RYR 1TZ advise your decision please.
Pilot: I need answer the question what is the code of the (unreadable) green, yellow or amber red.
ATC: Standby.
ATC: RYR 1TZ they say code is red.
Pilot: Roger that, in that case we request holding at present position.
ATC: RYR 1TZ Roger, hold over your position, maintain FL390 turns at own discretion.
Pilot: Ok holding at our discretion at present position maintaining FL390 RYR 1TZ.
Pilot: (09:47:12) RYR 1TZ we are declaring an emergency MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY RYR 1TZ. our intentions would be to divert to Minsk airport
