Dit werd er besproken in de Ryanair-vlucht. ‘The bomb, where did it come from?’

Hier volgt de letterlijke communicatie tussen de Ryanair-piloot en de luchtverkeersleiding in Minsk, voorzien van toelichting. Het fragment loopt van entree in het Wit-Russische luchtruim tot Mayday, van 11.28 uur tot 11.47 uur Nederlandse tijd. In die tijd vloog het toestel over Wit-Rusland van de zuidgrens naar de noordgrens. Voor de toelichting is onder meer gesproken met Steven Verhagen, gezagvoerder KLM op de Airbus 330 en voormalig voorzitter van de Vereniging Nederlandse Verkeersvliegers.

‘Pilot’ is de piloot van Ryanair ‘RYR 1TZ’ is de code voor het vliegtuig ‘ATC’ is de luchtverkeersleiding in Minsk

Pilot: (09:28:58) Minsk, Good day, RYR 1TZ, FL390 approaching SOMAT

De piloot van RYR (Ryanair) 1TZ (callsign, identificatie van het vliegtuig) meldt zich bij de luchtverkeersleiding van Minsk bij de grens tussen Oekraïne en Wit-Rusland, locatie SOMAT. Hij vliegt op flightlevel (FL) 390, dat is 39.000 voet (bijna 12 kilometer meter), kruishoogte.

ATC: (09:29:04) RYR 1TZ, Minsk Control, good afternoon, radar contact.

Air traffic control (ATC) in Minsk bevestigt het contact.

Pilot: Yes, go ahead.

ATC: RYR 1TZ for your information, we have information from special services that you have bomb on board and it can be activated over Vilnius.

Naast de bommelding is de toevoeging over een mogelijke ontploffing boven Vilnius cruciaal. Dit aspect van de valse bommelding kan de piloten ervan hebben weerhouden naar Vilnius te vliegen.

Pilot: 1TZ Standby.

Pilot: Ok RYR 1TZ could you repeat the message?

Dit lijkt een wel erg onderkoelde reactie van de piloot, maar waarschijnlijk is hij zo verbaasd dat hij zijn collega naast hem vraagt: hoor ik dit goed?

ATC: RYR 1TZ, I say again we have information from special services that you have bomb on board. That bomb can be activated over Vilnius.

Pilot: Roger that, standby.

ATC: RYR 1TZ for security reason we recommend you to land at UMMS.

UMMS is de code voor de luchthaven van Minsk in de code van VN-luchtvaartorganisatie ICAO.

Pilot: Ok…that.it.understood give us alternate please.

De piloot heeft Minsk als alternatief niet goed gehoord, of hij vraagt om een ander alternatief dan Minsk.

Pilot: RYR 1TZ

ATC: RYR 1TZ

Pilot: The bomb…direct message, where did it come from? Where did you have information about it from?

De piloot probeert te achterhalen hoe serieus de bommelding is.

ATC: RYR 1TZ standby please.

ATC: RYR 1TZ

Pilot: Go ahead.

ATC: RYR 1TZ airport security stuff [sic] informed they received e-mail.

Dit is heel vaag. Wit-Russische autoriteiten beweerden maandag dat de e-mail met de bommelding afkomstig was van Hamas. Die hebben inmiddels ontkend.

Pilot: Roger, Vilnius airport security stuff or from Greece?

ATC: RYR 1TZ this e-mail was shared to several airports.

Ook vaag, want waarom hebben de verkeersleiders van Griekenland, Bulgarije, Roemenië of Oekraïne, waar het vliegtuig al was gepasseerd vanuit Athene, de bommelding dan niet doorgegeven?

Pilot: Roger, standby.

Pilot: (09:34:49) Radar, RYR 1TZ.

‘Radar’ is ‘Hallo’.

ATC: RYR 1TZ.

Pilot: Could you give us frequency for (unreadable [onverstaanbaar]) company so that we would be able to (unreadable).

De piloot wil overleggen met grondcollega’s van Ryanair in Vilnius.

ATC: RYR 1TZ say again what frequency do you need.

Pilot: We just need to quawk with the operation of the company, is there any frequency for that (unreadable).

Bedoeld kan zijn ‘talk’ of ‘squawk’, praten via een door de verkeersleiding verstrekte radiofrequentie met Ryanair op de grond in Vilnius.

ATC: Do you need RYR operation frequency?

Pilot: That is correct 1TZ.

ATC: Standby please.

ATC: RYR 1TZ ,Standby please

Pilot: Standing-by.

Pilot: (09:39:30) RYR 1TZ Any adverts?

Begrijpelijk dat de piloot een beetje ongeduldig wordt. Vijf minuten na zijn verzoek heeft hij nog geen frequentie om met de grond te praten en de ‘bom’ tikt door.

ATC: RYR 1TZ Standby, waiting for the information.

Pilot: Could you say again that I have to call for the airport that authorities … (unreadable) to divert to.

ATC: RYR 1TZ I read you THREE, say again please.

De verkeersleiding hoort de piloot slecht, de verbinding is drie uit vijf.

Pilot: Radar, RYR 1TZ .

ATC: RYR 1TZ, Go.

Pilot: Can you say again the IATA code of the airport that authorities recommended us to divert to?

De piloot vraagt om bevestiging van de uitwijkbestemming, nu met de code van brancheorganisatie IATA.

ATC: RYR 1TZ roger, standby please.

Dit is heel vreemd: de verkeersleider van Minsk moet opzoeken wat de IATA-code van zijn eigen luchthaven is. Het doet bijna vermoeden dat er een niet-verkeersleider aan het woord is.

Pilot: OK, I give you (unreadable) can you say again IATA code of the airport that authorities have recommended us to divert to?

ATC: RYR 1TZ Standby.

Pilot: Standby, Roger.

ATC: RYR 1TZ .

Pilot: Go ahead.

ATC: IATA code is MSQ.

MSQ is de IATA-code voor de luchthaven van Minsk.

Pilot: can you say again please?

ATC: IATA code MSQ.

Pilot: MSQ, thanks.

Pilot: RYR 1TZ Again, this recommendation to divert to Minsk where did it come from? Where did it come from? Company? Did it come from departure airport authorities or arrival airport authorities?

De piloot probeert opnieuw meer helderheid te krijgen over de vage bommelding. Met ‘company’ bedoelt hij Ryanair.

ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.

Dit is een cruciale zin, want het geeft Wit-Rusland de mogelijkheid (die het land ook gebruikt) om te zeggen dat er geen sprake was van dwang.

Pilot: can you say again?

ATC: RYR 1TZ this is our recommendations.

Pilot: (unreadable)

Pilot: Did you say that your recommendation?

ATC: RYR 1TZ, Charlie-Charlie.

Pilotentaal voor ‘Copied Correct’, ofwel ‘Dat heb je goed gehoord’.

ATC: RYR 1TZ we have ground stuff frequency for Vilnius 131.750

De verkeersleiding heeft eindelijk een frequentie voor de piloot om met Ryanair in Vilnius te kunnen praten.

Pilot: 131.75 and we have contact… (unreadable).

Niet duidelijk of de piloot contact met de grond heeft gehad.

ATC: RYR 1TZ advise your decision please?

Ook hiermee kan Wit-Rusland dwang ontkennen.

Pilot: Radar, RYR 1TZ

ATC: RYR 1TZ advise your decision please.

Pilot: I need answer the question what is the code of the (unreadable) green, yellow or amber red.

De piloot wil, al dan niet na overleg met de grond, weten hoe serieus de bommelding is. Rood betekent: er is een concreet doel of een afzender, het gaat om een mogelijk incident met grote schade, maatregelen zijn gewenst.

ATC: Standby.

ATC: RYR 1TZ they say code is red.

Pilot: Roger that, in that case we request holding at present position.

De piloot vraagt om even op zijn positie te kunnen ronddraaien, waarschijnlijk om de bomprocedure in gang te zetten.

ATC: RYR 1TZ Roger, hold over your position, maintain FL390 turns at own discretion.

Verzoek toegestaan, ze blijven op 39.000 voet.

Pilot: Ok holding at our discretion at present position maintaining FL390 RYR 1TZ.

Pilot: (09:47:12) RYR 1TZ we are declaring an emergency MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY RYR 1TZ. our intentions would be to divert to Minsk airport

De piloot verstuurt een noodsignaal. De daling naar Minsk wordt ingezet.

