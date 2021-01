Europese Commissie: 750 miljoen euro uit Brexit-fonds voor Nederland

The €5 billion Brexit Adjustment Reserve will support countries, regions, sectors most impacted. €4 billion will be paid in 2021 according to econ integration w/🇬🇧 & fishing in🇬🇧waters. We kept united during negotiations, we stay united in day after.👉https://t.co/g9DiO5vDP0 https://t.co/hcC0bbpjS5