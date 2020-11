Kamerleden Sjoerdsma en Omtzigt ontvangen mensenrechtenprijs

Winners of the Magnitsky Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign are @swsjoerdsma and ⁦@PieterOmtzigt⁩. Two Dutch MP’s who forced the EU to pass a Magnitsky Act which should be coming out next month. #magnitskyawards pic.twitter.com/gp2KDgSUbi

