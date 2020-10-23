Evidence for brain damage in sports ignored

A group of scientists supported by international sports associations such as FIFA, the National Football League (NFL), and the National Hockey League (NHL) systematically ignore many of the scientific publications that point to the danger of certain sports to the brain.

In addition, several scientists have experienced opposition from sports associations when they conducted critical research into brain damage. This has emerged from research by the NRC, which is based on conversations with twenty stakeholders, access to various confidential email exchanges and review of dozens of scientific studies.

Read the full investigation here: Evidence of brain damage, but sports associations look away

The group of scientists forms an international committee (the ‘Concussion in Sports Group’). Their meetings are funded by the sports associations and many members have paid positions with those associations. The group’s guidelines state how doctors should deal with head injuries. These publications are very influential: they determine the treatment choices of sports doctors all over the world and also determine how safe sports are practiced worldwide.

When drawing up the guidelines, the group claims to study the world’s scientific research on brain damage in sports and to make a judgment based on it, but in reality, thousands of (critical) publications are being set aside. At the last meeting of the group, there were more than 3,800 scientific publications on brain damage and sports. The group based its judgment on 47 of those studies. The rest, including important pathological research in the brains of deceased athletes, was not included.

The American brain surgeon Robert Cantu, himself one of the few members of the group that actually conducts research into athletes’ brains, confirms its method of not reviewing certain research. He is critical of it: „By eliminating so many publications that point to the danger of repetitive head trauma in sport, one might never arrive at the conclusion that hits to the head in ice hockey, tackles in football, or heading of soccer balls are harmful and may lead to later life cognitive, behavorial and mood problems. I am convinced that we should be concerned and that we should do these sports more safely.”

It has never happened before that a member of the influential group has turned against its own policies, as Cantu has done. The NRC heard from several critics who compared the attitude of denial by sports associations dealing with the issue of brain damage with that of the tobacco industry who for years tried to deny and hide the health risks of smoking.

Jiri Dvorak, one of the Concussion in Sports Group (CISG) leaders and former FIFA chief medical officer, told the NRC on behalf of the group that the work is being carried out through a „structured, scientific and transparent process”. According to Dvorak, the group operates „independently of any institution”. He has not answered questions about the claims that the CISG ignores publications. FIFA said in a response that it wants to assemble a new group of scientists of its own to „further evaluate research studies.” This indicates that FIFA no longer will rely solely on the judgment of the CISG.

In recent years there has been increasing evidence of the damage that hard blows and impact to the head cause to the brain during certain sports. In severe cases, this can lead to mental health problems, serious confusion and dementia. In the United States, the brain disease (CTE) that can cause these kinds of complaints was discovered in 500 former American football players. The disease has now also been found in former soccer players, former ice hockey players and other athletes.

Judith Gates, the wife of a former English soccer player who has a brain disease, believes that sports associations have for years not taken a precautionary approach to the health of their players. She will bring together a group of scientists, researchers, ex-athletes and loved ones of people with a brain disease to come up with new guidelines for research into brain damage in sports. In addition to FIFA’s new working group, this will be the second group to break through the CISG’s dominance on this issue.

Gates: „My husband is a shadow of himself. If it had been clear during his career that he could sustain brain damage, he would have stopped playing soccer immediately. That’s why it’s so important that research isn’t delayed and influenced by sports associations. This is about human lives.”