Corona in maart: China versoepelt eindelijk maatregelen, overal ter wereld noodhospitalen, VS houden adem in

epaselect epa08314800 View of the municipal falla titled ‘This will also go away’ to be safely kept until a new date is fixed for the 2020 Fallas in Valencia, Spain, 23 March 2020, after the fiestas were suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. Las Fallas festivity, declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is held annually in Valencia for over 15 days until 19 March. The fallas, installations of parodic huge papier-mache, cardboard and wooden sculptures, are burned on 19 March in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the event. EPA/Ana Escobar Foto Ana Escobar / EPA