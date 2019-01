Eerste carnaval van het jaar

TOPSHOT - A reveller in costume poses before the start of the "La Vijanera" carnival in Silio in the northern Spanish province of Cantabria on January 6, 2019. - The "La Vijanera" winter masquerade, one of the year's first carnivals in Europe, is a colourful celebration involving approximately 60 characters that perform in different acts to bid farewell to the previous year and pave the way to the next. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

Cesar Manso/AFP