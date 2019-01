Meer dan veertig doden bij etnisch geweld in Burkina Faso

State of emergency in 6 out of 13 regions in Burkina Faso, 5 of which host refugees and IDPs! 👉🏽 250 security incidents 🔥👉🏽 25 000 registered Malian refugees and thousands more in inaccessible areas👉🏽 47 000 IDPs We expect more displacement in the coming weeks and months ❗ https://t.co/kDsQGPLnKK