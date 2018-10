Nobelprijs voor scheikunde gaat naar gerichte evolutie eiwitten

Linus Pauling is the only person to have been awarded two undivided Nobel Prizes. In 1954 he was awarded the #NobelPrize in Chemistry. Eight years later he was awarded the #NobelPeacePrize 1962 for his opposition to nuclear weapons.#NobelFacts pic.twitter.com/8SAp4LOVKP

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) September 24, 2018