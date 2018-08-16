Wereld treurt om overlijden Aretha Franklin

Over de hele wereld reageren muzikanten en andere prominenten met verdriet op het overlijden van de 76-jarige Amerikaanse zangeres Aretha Franklin. De Queen of Soul overleed donderdag in Detroit.
Zo reageerde liedjesschrijver en zangeres Carole King, die meeschreef aan Franklin’s wereldberoemde nummer (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman met: “Wat een leven. Wat een nalatenschap!”
What a life. What a legacy!
So much love, respect and gratitude.
R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI
— Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018
Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 16, 2018
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018
RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018
I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for @ejaf at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof.
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018
De wereld is de beste soul zangeres ooit rondgelopen op deze planeet kwijtgeraakt… Aretha! 😢 #queenofsoul #treurignieuws https://t.co/XWmkkWv2K5
— Gerard Ekdom (@gerardekdom) August 16, 2018
"To all the little girls watching…never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world."
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016
As the One and Only ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin was simply peerless. She has reigned supreme. and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privilege… https://t.co/7DH7TIP3Nl pic.twitter.com/HfQh7kLM4o
— Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) August 16, 2018
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me….she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI
— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 16, 2018
Today we've lost one of the world's most wonderful singers, Aretha Franklin.
Her music is moving and full of hope. Respect was an inspirational anthem in the civil rights and feminist movements.
Listen to her live at Filmore West, California.https://t.co/mHgiuiAPXg
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 16, 2018
Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha
— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM
— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018
Drie jaar geleden speelde Aretha Franklin ineens (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman speciaal voor de schrijver van dat liedje, Carole King. Het is een MUST-see https://t.co/bZQz6Izpx1
— Roosmarijn Reijmer (@roosmarijn) August 16, 2018
I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin.
— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018