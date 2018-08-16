Digitale krant
Wereld treurt om overlijden Aretha Franklin

Muzikanten en andere prominenten reageren verslagen op het overlijden van de Amerikaanse soulzangeres Aretha Franklin.

    • Kasper van Laarhoven
Een jonge Aretha Franklin. Foto ANP

Over de hele wereld reageren muzikanten en andere prominenten met verdriet op het overlijden van de 76-jarige Amerikaanse zangeres Aretha Franklin. De Queen of Soul overleed donderdag in Detroit.

Zo reageerde liedjesschrijver en zangeres Carole King, die meeschreef aan Franklin’s wereldberoemde nummer (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman met: “Wat een leven. Wat een nalatenschap!”

