FILE - In this Aug. 30, 1988, file photo, singing great Aretha Franklin, right, joins George Michael during his Faith World Tour in Auburn Hills, Mich. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53.(AP Photo/Rob Kozloff, File)

Foto Rob Kozloff/AP