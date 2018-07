Fotograaf bedolven onder Kroatische spelers: ‘moment van waanzin’

Verdediger Josip Pivaric viert feest.

TOPSHOT - Croatia’s defender Josip Pivaric (R) celebrates with teammates after Croatia’s forward Mario Mandzukic (C) scored their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Yuri CORTEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS