Amerika 2016

The Presidential Podcast #40: Een Republikein luidt de noodklok

Podcast Eerst had hij het Witte Huis al ‘een dagopvang voor volwassenen’ genoemd, nu waarschuwt de republikeinse senator Bob Corker ervoor dat de president een Derde Wereldoorlog kan gaan beginnen.

Omdat hij niet herkozen hoeft te worden, kan Corker het hardop zeggen. Maar hoeveel mensen op Capitol Hill delen inmiddels zijn zorgen over de geestelijke gezondheid van de man met zijn vingers aan de knop. VPRO-presentator Chris Kijne vraagt het NRC-correspondent Guus Valk.

Blogger

Guus Valk

Guus Valk volgt als correspondent in de Verenigde Staten de verkiezingsstrijd. Eerder was hij Midden Oosten-correspondent en politiek redacteur in Den Haag voor NRC Handelsblad.

