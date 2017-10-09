The Presidential Podcast #40: Een Republikein luidt de noodklok

Omdat hij niet herkozen hoeft te worden, kan Corker het hardop zeggen. Maar hoeveel mensen op Capitol Hill delen inmiddels zijn zorgen over de geestelijke gezondheid van de man met zijn vingers aan de knop. VPRO-presentator Chris Kijne vraagt het NRC-correspondent Guus Valk.

