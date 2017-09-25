Je bent ingelogd als: Uitloggen
Amerika 2016

The Presidential Podcast #39: Een tackle teveel?

Er zijn er meer geweest, maar dit laatste weekend zou de geschiedenis van het Trump-presidentschap in kunnen gaan als ‘ruzie-weekend’. Het lijstje tegenstanders, oude en nieuwe, dat de Amerikaanse president sinds zijn toespraak van afgelopen vrijdag onderuit probeert te schoppen is indrukwekkend.

Met de hele American Football-gemeenschap voorop. Is het weer karakter, of moet de volgende Obamacare-nederlaag, die de oude vrienden Graham en McCain tegenover elkaar zet, naar de achtergrond gescholden worden?
NRC-correspondent Guus Valk en VPRO-presentator stellen die vraag.

Lees ook: NRC begint met wekelijkse Haagse podcast

The Presidential Podcast #39

Een tackle teveel?

The Presidential Podcast #38

Allebei hun eigen ramp

The Presidential Podcast #37

En nu ook nog storm

The Presidential Podcast #36

Wie zwijgt stemt toe?

The Presidential Podcast #35

Chaos en eenzaamheid in Washington

The Presidential Podcast #34

De oude sprak Poetin, maar wie sprak Donald Trump jr.?

The Presidential Podcast #33

De dag van de waarheid?

The Presidential Podcast #32

Donald en de Drie Musketiers

The Presidential Podcast #31

Maar ja: wat is winnen?

The Presidential Podcast #30

Honderd dagen Trump: succes of verkooptruc?

The Presidential Podcast #29

De meest flexibele president van de hele wereld

The Presidential Podcast #28

Het is inderdaad een kunst, onderhandelen

The Presidential Podcast #27

Is de echte president Trump opgestaan?

The Presidential Podcast #26

De onrust trekt het land in

The Presidential Podcast #25

Is de Trump vs. Warren campagne begonnen?

The Presidential Podcast #24

Het Witte Huis volgens Breitbart?

The Presidential Podcast #23

Het houdt niet op, niet vanzelf…

The Presidential Podcast #22

Het kabinet van 6 miljard

The Presidential Podcast #21

De wereld volgens Trump

The Presidential Podcast #20

Een week in de nieuwe wereld

The Presidential Podcast #19

Hoe spannend is de eindsprint?

The Presidential Podcast #18

Gebeurt er nog wat?

The Presidential Podcast #17

Struikelend naar de finish

The Presidential Podcast #16

Het wordt steeds gekker

The Presidential Podcast #15

Hillary blij: de oude Trump is weer helemaal terug

The Presidential Podcast #14

Stilte voor de storm

The Presidential Podcast #13

Een onverwachte inhaalmanoeuvre

The Presidential Podcast #12

Is de campagne afgelopen, of begint hij net?

The Presidential Podcast #11

Conventiecircus

The Presidential Podcast #10

Look out Cleveland

The Presidential Podcast #9

Het is de globalisering, stupid…

The Presidential Podcast #8

Van mijlpalen en lijken in de kast

The Presidential Podcast #7

Op naar een ‘messy conventie?

The Presidential Podcast #6

‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings’

The Presidential Podcast #5

Trump en Clinton hard op weg naar de finale confrontatie

The Presidential Podcast #4

Handschoenen uit voor de slag om New York

The Presidential Podcast #3

The world according to Trump

The Presidential Podcast #2

Terminal Tuesday

The Presidential Podcast #1

Kan Bernie Sanders tóch nog winnen?


Blogger

Guus Valk

Guus Valk volgt als correspondent in de Verenigde Staten de verkiezingsstrijd. Eerder was hij Midden Oosten-correspondent en politiek redacteur in Den Haag voor NRC Handelsblad.

