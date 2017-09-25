The Presidential Podcast #39: Een tackle teveel?

Met de hele American Football-gemeenschap voorop. Is het weer karakter, of moet de volgende Obamacare-nederlaag, die de oude vrienden Graham en McCain tegenover elkaar zet, naar de achtergrond gescholden worden?

NRC-correspondent Guus Valk en VPRO-presentator stellen die vraag.

Neem een abonnement op The Presidential Podcast in iTunes of beluister op Stitcher.

Er is ook een RSS feed.