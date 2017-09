KLM-toestel verliest deel romp boven Japan

Statement KL868 Osaka - Amsterdam

Statement KL868 Osaka - AmsterdamShortly after departing from Osaka on Saturday, flight KL868 Osaka to Amsterdam lost a piece of fairing (appr. 1m2) which landed in the city. Damage to a car has been reported. No one was injured. The aircraft was able to continue its flight safely to the Netherlands and landed safely at Schiphol Saturday aft…