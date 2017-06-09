The Presidential Podcast #33: De dag van de waarheid?

Want behalve een week was er natuurlijk een dag: die van het getuigenverhoor van voormalig FBI-directeur James Comey door de Inlichtingen-commissie van de Senaat. Werd dat de Dag van de Waarheid? O ja, en dan was er ook nog iets in het Midden-Oosten en in Brussel en in Parijs. Grote vraag: krijgen NRC-correspondent Guus Valk en VPRO-presentator Chris Kijne alles besproken in één podcast?

Neem een abonnement op The Presidential Podcast in iTunes of beluister op Stitcher. Er is ook een RSS feed.

