Goal van het Weekend: een herinnering aan Cheick Tioté

Drie jaar lang was hij een daadkrachtige, taaie speler in de eredivisie en zo won hij een landstitel en een supercup: Cheick Tioté. Een eerbetoon.

Met de grote afsluiter van het voetbalseizoen achter ons, gaan we zoetjesaan richting zomerstop. Je merkt het aan de verhalen, aan het nieuws. Steeds meer transfergeruchten en done deals, steeds minder wedstrijden en goals. En dan opeens zo’n ontzettend naar bericht ertussendoor: Cheick Tioté is dood. Dat laten we in deze editie van Goal van het Weekend niet onbenoemd voorbijgaan.

Er was ook ruimte voor heuglijke zaken dit weekeinde. Michael Carrick kreeg een testimonial op Old Trafford, zodat Ryan Giggs nog eens Jamie Carragher kon poorten. Carrick scoorde zelf overigens een niet onaardige goal.

Momenteel wordt ook het WK onder-20 gespeeld en daar bleek Portugal niet verlegen te zitten om talent. Diogo Gonçalves maakte deze treffer tegen Uruguay. Enfin, over naar de belangrijkste zaken van dit weekend:

3. Alberto Benito (REUS DEPORTIU vs Real Valladolid 2-0)

Uit de categorie ‘balaannames zijn voor mietjes’ deze goal van Benito. In de strijd om play-offs voor promotie naar La Liga kun je er maar beter direct werk van maken, en dat deed deze geboren Catalaan:

2. Mario Mandzukic (JUVENTUS v Real Madrid 1-1)

Was het de beste goal ooit in een Champions League-finale? Lastig. Die van Zinedine Zidane in 2002 mag er ook nog altijd zijn. En niet te vergeten de inbreng van Dejan Savicevic toen Cruijff’s Barcelona in 1994 door Milan (0-4) vernederd werd. Die goals blijven bij mede doordat, of dankzij, ze door de uiteindelijke winnaar gemaakt werden. Doch deze zullen we niet licht vergeten:

1. Cheick Tioté (21 juni 1986, Yamoussoukro - 5 juni 2017, Beijing)

Maandag in de namiddag was daar ineens dat nare nieuws: Cheick Tioté is overleden. De Ivoriaan speelde sinds januari in China, waar een hartaanval op het trainingsveld hem fataal werd. Hij was pas 30 en laat twee kinderen achter, alsmede zijn vrouw die tragisch genoeg deze week hun derde verwacht.

Cheick werd in 2007 door Roda JC een seizoen gehuurd van Anderlecht waarna FC Twente hem definitief naar de eredivisie haalde. Na twee seizoenen en 58 duels bij de Tukkers kwam de droomtransfer naar Newcastle United, waar hij zijn bekendste - en enige in de Premier League - goal maakte. Een goal die destijds, ten koste van onder meer Wesley Sneijder, op nummer 1 terechtkwam in Goal van het Weekend.

Het is 5 februari 2011 als Arsenal op bezoek komt en na 26 minuten al met 0-4 leidt, mede door een goal van Robin van Persie. Maar met nog enkele minuten te gaan is het ineens 3-4 en dan komt de bal bij Tioté:

Twitter avatar rscanderlecht RSC Anderlecht Another young man taken way too soon… #RIP Cheik Tiote 😥 Our thoughts are with his family 🙏💜 #RSCA #Sportingboy https://t.co/CHgwteW0w4
Twitter avatar EljeroElia Eljero Elia RIP Cheick Tioté 💛🖤. Verschrikkelijk nieuws, wij leven mee met alle nabestaanden 💔🙏🏾😭 https://t.co/q2C2tqr4Ie
Twitter avatar dembabafoot Demba Ba 😭😭😭 may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote 😭😭😭
Twitter avatar FranckRibery Franck Ribéry Very sad to hear of the death of Cheick Tioté. Rest in peace, Cheick 🙏🏼😞🇨🇮
Twitter avatar MichaelEssien Michael Essien® Here today,gone tomorrow Rest In Peace Cheick Tiote my condolence to his family and friends.#RIP🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/T2FW00BmL7
Twitter avatar therealstevenpi Steven Pienaar RIP #Tiote my brother
Twitter avatar siemdejong Siem de Jong Terrible news, R.I.P. Tiote. Always enjoyed sitting next to you in the dressing room my friend.
Twitter avatar papilokanu Kanu Nwankwo Sad and bad news .R I P Tiote
Twitter avatar TinoasprillaH Faustino Asprilla Sad to hear of the death of ex @NUFC midfileder Cheick Tiote at the age of 30.
My deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/cVEkZaIHpO
Twitter avatar pablo_zabaleta Pablo Zabaleta Devastated to hear the news about Cheick Tiote’s death. RIP. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/iVBZozpJ4B
Twitter avatar AModeste15 Anthony Modeste RIP CHEICK TIOTÉ 😓😥😪🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Twitter avatar wilfriedzaha Wilfried Zaha Rip Cheick Tiote 🙏🏿🙏🏿😓
Twitter avatar Tim_Cahill TIM CAHILL Rest in peace Cheick Tiote 🙌🏽🙏🏼 https://t.co/KE2CKlonDF
Twitter avatar Jomens25 Jonathan Mensah Rest In Peace Cheick Tioté, shocking and devastating news today. #RIPCheickTiote 🙏🏾😰😢 https://t.co/adtT9sS5XU
Twitter avatar GervinhOfficial Gervinho Un guerrier , un amoureux du football , un Champion !!!! Que ton âme repose en paix Tioté Cheik Ismael 💔💔💔 https://t.co/izVFD0l4r7
Twitter avatar Elmo_27 Ahmed Elmohamady RIP Cheick tioté, Great player and person, Thoughts are with your family 🙏🏽
Twitter avatar GaryLineker Gary Lineker Dreadful news that Cheick Tioté has passed away. So young. So tragic.
Twitter avatar oscar8 Oscar Rest in peace, Cheick Tiote. My family prays for your family. #RIPTiote 🙏🏼🏴 https://t.co/AbV4xDpQWp
Twitter avatar kkoulibaly26 Koulibaly Kalidou Rest In Peace CHEICK TIOTE … 🙏🏾😔😔
Twitter avatar GarethBale11 Gareth Bale Awful news, so sorry to hear about Cheick Tioté, my thoughts are with his family and friends
Twitter avatar deBankzitter Leon ten Voorde ,,De enige die bij ons de Europese top aan kan”, zei Theo Janssen in 2010 altijd over Tiote.
Twitter avatar wilfriedbony Wilfried Bony DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO CHEICK TIOTE AND HIS FAMILY TAKEN TOO SOON 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Jm1BeVXowb
Twitter avatar alanshearer Alan Shearer Devastating news of the death of Cheick Tiote. RIP. ⚫⚪
Twitter avatar DjibrilSidibeS3 Djibril Sidibé Sous le choc… Repose en paix Cheick Tioté 🙏🏾❤️
Twitter avatar Joey7Barton Joseph Barton Devastated to hear of Cheik Tiote’s death. A wonderful man, who was always laughing or smiling. My heart goes out to his family and friends.
Twitter avatar mamadniang11 Mamadou Niang RIP Cheick Tioté 😢 un grand joueur nous a quitté repose en paix mon frère 🙏🙏🙏
Twitter avatar AssouEkotto Benoit Assou-Ekotto triste nouvelle pour le football africain et pas que… sad news for african football and not only… allah bless u❤️cheick tioté 🐘🇮🇪
Twitter avatar rioferdy5 Rio Ferdinand Shocked to hear the news that former @NUFC midfielder Cheick Tiote has passed away.. thoughts & prayers with his family & friends!
Twitter avatar 19SCazorla Santi Cazorla Mi más sentido pesame a la familia de Cheick Tioté. Descansa en paz. All my condolences to Cheick Tioté’s family. R… https://t.co/wwXxBGpvoC

Santi Cazorla on Twitter

“Mi más sentido pesame a la familia de Cheick Tioté. Descansa en paz. All my condolences to Cheick Tioté's family. RIP”
Twitter avatar LucasLeiva87 Lucas Leiva What a terrible news !!!! R.I.P Cheick Tioté .
My thoughts are with his family and friends 😢 https://t.co/KSSvfmIpfg

What a terrible news !!!! R.I.P Cheick Tioté . My thoughts are with his family and friends 😢

A post shared by Lucas Leiva (@leivalucas) on

Twitter avatar FredericKanoute Fred Oumar KANOUTÉ #Tiote May Allah grant him what his last wishes were: meet His Lord + Jannah ! Amin !
Brothers and sis lots of du’as
Twitter avatar lovenkrands11 Peter Lovenkrands I’m shocked and sad to hear about my old teammate Cheick Tiote has past away!😢 my thoughts are with his family and friends! #RIPCheicky 💙
Twitter avatar E_Adebayor Emmanuel Adebayor Goodbye hurt more than anything. Especially when deep down, you know you will never say ‘hello ‘ again. RIP Tiote 💔… https://t.co/ksE55nZaUn

Emmanuel Adebayor on Twitter

“Goodbye hurt more than anything. Especially when deep down, you know you will never say 'hello ' again. RIP Tiote 💔💔💔”
Twitter avatar VictorWanyama Victor Wanyama Rest In Peace, Cheick Tioté, my condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ZDEXdG1rzt
Twitter avatar Jmvanhalst Jan Niet te geloven. Cheick Tioté, beresterke ex-speler van FC Twente, overleden…. #RIP
Twitter avatar VincentKompany Vincent Kompany I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother.
Twitter avatar StanCollymore Stan Collymore Awful news about Cheick Tiote, sincere condolences to his family and friends.

