Goal van het Weekend: een herinnering aan Cheick Tioté

Met de grote afsluiter van het voetbalseizoen achter ons, gaan we zoetjesaan richting zomerstop. Je merkt het aan de verhalen, aan het nieuws. Steeds meer transfergeruchten en done deals, steeds minder wedstrijden en goals. En dan opeens zo’n ontzettend naar bericht ertussendoor: Cheick Tioté is dood. Dat laten we in deze editie van Goal van het Weekend niet onbenoemd voorbijgaan.

Er was ook ruimte voor heuglijke zaken dit weekeinde. Michael Carrick kreeg een testimonial op Old Trafford, zodat Ryan Giggs nog eens Jamie Carragher kon poorten. Carrick scoorde zelf overigens een niet onaardige goal.

Momenteel wordt ook het WK onder-20 gespeeld en daar bleek Portugal niet verlegen te zitten om talent. Diogo Gonçalves maakte deze treffer tegen Uruguay. Enfin, over naar de belangrijkste zaken van dit weekend:

3. Alberto Benito (REUS DEPORTIU vs Real Valladolid 2-0)

Uit de categorie ‘balaannames zijn voor mietjes’ deze goal van Benito. In de strijd om play-offs voor promotie naar La Liga kun je er maar beter direct werk van maken, en dat deed deze geboren Catalaan:

2. Mario Mandzukic (JUVENTUS v Real Madrid 1-1)

Was het de beste goal ooit in een Champions League-finale? Lastig. Die van Zinedine Zidane in 2002 mag er ook nog altijd zijn. En niet te vergeten de inbreng van Dejan Savicevic toen Cruijff’s Barcelona in 1994 door Milan (0-4) vernederd werd. Die goals blijven bij mede doordat, of dankzij, ze door de uiteindelijke winnaar gemaakt werden. Doch deze zullen we niet licht vergeten:

1. Cheick Tioté (21 juni 1986, Yamoussoukro - 5 juni 2017, Beijing)

Maandag in de namiddag was daar ineens dat nare nieuws: Cheick Tioté is overleden. De Ivoriaan speelde sinds januari in China, waar een hartaanval op het trainingsveld hem fataal werd. Hij was pas 30 en laat twee kinderen achter, alsmede zijn vrouw die tragisch genoeg deze week hun derde verwacht.

Cheick werd in 2007 door Roda JC een seizoen gehuurd van Anderlecht waarna FC Twente hem definitief naar de eredivisie haalde. Na twee seizoenen en 58 duels bij de Tukkers kwam de droomtransfer naar Newcastle United, waar hij zijn bekendste - en enige in de Premier League - goal maakte. Een goal die destijds, ten koste van onder meer Wesley Sneijder, op nummer 1 terechtkwam in Goal van het Weekend.

Het is 5 februari 2011 als Arsenal op bezoek komt en na 26 minuten al met 0-4 leidt, mede door een goal van Robin van Persie. Maar met nog enkele minuten te gaan is het ineens 3-4 en dan komt de bal bij Tioté:

Joey7Barton Joseph Barton Devastated to hear of Cheik Tiote’s death. A wonderful man, who was always laughing or smiling. My heart goes out to his family and friends. 5 juni 2017 @ 17:03 Volgen