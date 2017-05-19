The Presidential Podcast #32: Donald en de Drie Musketiers

Voor wat dat waard is: in James Comey, onder-minister van justitie Rod Rosenstein en de door hem aangestelde speciale aanklager Robert Mueller lijkt Donald Trump zich te moeten meten men een paar mannen waar hij niet aan gewend is. Geen werknemers die loyaal zijn aan de baas, maar scrupuleuze juristen die maar een belang hebben: de rechtsstaat. NRC-correspondent Guus Valk en VPRO-presentator Chris Kijne proberen de duizelingwekkende gebeurtenissen in Washington te duiden.

