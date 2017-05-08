Je bent ingelogd als: Uitloggen
The Presidential Podcast #31: Maar ja: wat is winnen?

‘Winnen, winnen, winnen, steeds maarrrrr winnen,‘ het devies van het Trump-presidentschap, kreeg vorige week eindelijk gestalte in een heus wetsvoorstel dat aangenomen werd door het Huis van Afgevaardigden. En nog wel dè verkiezingsbelofte van de Republikeinen van de laatste acht jaar: het intrekken van Obamacare. Addertje onder het gras: Obamacare is in de tussentijd buiten Washington behoorlijk populair geworden.

In hoeverre wordt Trump zijn eigen Phyrrus? En wordt de wet die het Huis vorige week in dertig uur en zonder een seconde debat aannam ooit werkelijkheid? NRC-correspondent Guus Valk en VPRO-presentator Chris Kijne beschouwen…

The Presidential Podcast #31

Maar ja: wat is winnen?

Blogger

Guus Valk

Guus Valk volgt als correspondent in de Verenigde Staten de verkiezingsstrijd. Eerder was hij Midden Oosten-correspondent en politiek redacteur in Den Haag voor NRC Handelsblad.

