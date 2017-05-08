In hoeverre wordt Trump zijn eigen Phyrrus? En wordt de wet die het Huis vorige week in dertig uur en zonder een seconde debat aannam ooit werkelijkheid? NRC-correspondent Guus Valk en VPRO-presentator Chris Kijne beschouwen…
The Presidential Podcast #31
Maar ja: wat is winnen?
The Presidential Podcast #30
Honderd dagen Trump: succes of verkooptruc?
The Presidential Podcast #29
De meest flexibele president van de hele wereld
The Presidential Podcast #28
Het is inderdaad een kunst, onderhandelen
The Presidential Podcast #27
Is de echte president Trump opgestaan?
The Presidential Podcast #26
De onrust trekt het land in
The Presidential Podcast #25
Is de Trump vs. Warren campagne begonnen?
The Presidential Podcast #24
Het Witte Huis volgens Breitbart?
The Presidential Podcast #23
Het houdt niet op, niet vanzelf…
The Presidential Podcast #22
Het kabinet van 6 miljard
The Presidential Podcast #21
De wereld volgens Trump
The Presidential Podcast #20
Een week in de nieuwe wereld
The Presidential Podcast #19
Hoe spannend is de eindsprint?
The Presidential Podcast #18
Gebeurt er nog wat?
The Presidential Podcast #17
Struikelend naar de finish
The Presidential Podcast #16
Het wordt steeds gekker
The Presidential Podcast #15
Hillary blij: de oude Trump is weer helemaal terug
The Presidential Podcast #14
Stilte voor de storm
The Presidential Podcast #13
Een onverwachte inhaalmanoeuvre
The Presidential Podcast #12
Is de campagne afgelopen, of begint hij net?
The Presidential Podcast #11
Conventiecircus
The Presidential Podcast #10
Look out Cleveland
The Presidential Podcast #9
Het is de globalisering, stupid…
The Presidential Podcast #8
Van mijlpalen en lijken in de kast
The Presidential Podcast #7
Op naar een ‘messy conventie?
The Presidential Podcast #6
‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings’
The Presidential Podcast #5
Trump en Clinton hard op weg naar de finale confrontatie
The Presidential Podcast #4
Handschoenen uit voor de slag om New York
The Presidential Podcast #3
The world according to Trump
The Presidential Podcast #2
Terminal Tuesday
The Presidential Podcast #1
Kan Bernie Sanders tóch nog winnen?