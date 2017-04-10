The Presidential Podcast #29: De meest flexibele president van de hele wereld

Podcast ‘I like to think of myself as a flexible person’, zei Donald Trump vorige week, een dag voor hij door het afschieten van 54 Tomahawk-raketten op een Syrische luchtmachtbasis liet zien dat hij vermoedelijk ook qua flexibiliteit zijn gelijke in de wereld niet kent. NRC-correspondent Guus Valk en VPRO-presentator Chris Kijne proberen de gebeurtenissen bij te houden.