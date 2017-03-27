The Presidential Podcast #28: Het is inderdaad een kunst, onderhandelen

De closer-in-chief, de dealmaker aller dealmakers, The Donald, is hard gestruikeld over de eerste echte deal die hij als president moest sluiten: afspraken over het zorgsysteem dat het door de Republikeinen de afgelopen acht jaar zestig keer vruchteloos weggestemde Obama-care moest vervangen. Maar no deal, de wet werd ingetrokken. Wat zegt dat over de kwaliteiten van de president. Wat over de kansen op realiseren van de rest van zijn agenda. Wat over de kansen van zijn presidentschap as such, nu hij ook belaagd wordt door officiële onderzoeken, van FBI en congres, naar de banden tussen zijn campagne en het Rusland van Vladimir Poetin?

