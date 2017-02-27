Je bent ingelogd als: Uitloggen
Je bent niet ingelogd

Dit zijn alle winnaars van de 89ste Oscaruitreiking

Grote favoriet La La Land won zes Oscars, maar Moonlight werd verkozen tot beste film. Zootopia won de Oscar voor beste animatie, ten koste van Michael Dudok de Wits The Red Turtle.

De cast en producenten van Moonlight, winnaar van Beste Film. Foto Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

Best supporting actor

Winnaar: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

De speech van Mahershala Ali.

Best makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Winnaar: Suicide Squad

Best costume design

Allied
Winnaar: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Best documentary

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
Winnaar: OJ: Made in America
13th

Best sound editing

Winnaar: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Best sound mixing

Arrival
Winnaar: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours

Best supporting actress

Winnaar: Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best foreign language film

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
Winnaar: The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

Best animated short

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Winnaar: Piper

Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Winnaar: Zootopia

Best production design

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Winnaar: La La Land
Passengers

Best visual effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Winnaar: The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Het team van The Jungle Book dat de Oscar voor best visual effects won. Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best film editing

Arrival
Winnaar: Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Best documentary short

4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
Winnaar: The White Helmets

Best live-action short

Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Winnaar: Sing
Timecode

Best cinematography

Arrival
Winnaar: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Best score

Jackie
Winnaar: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Best song

Audition (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
Winnaar: City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Winnaar: Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Winnaar: Moonlight

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Winnaar: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Winnaar: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Leonardo DiCaprio reikt Emma Stone de Oscar uit voor beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol. Foto AP

Best actor

Winnaar: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Winnaar: Moonlight

Trending

Veel gedeeld

Lees ook deze artikelen

    Trending

    Veel gedeeld

    NRC Media Holding BV maakt gebruik van cookies en daarmee vergelijkbare technieken. www.nrc.nl gebruikt functionele en analytische cookies om u een optimale bezoekerservaring te bieden. Bovendien plaatsen derde partijen tracking cookies om u gepersonaliseerde advertenties te tonen en om buiten de website van NRC relevante aanbiedingen te doen. Ook worden er tracking cookies geplaatst door social media-netwerken. Uw internetgedrag kan door deze derden gevolgd worden door middel van deze tracking cookies. Door hieronder op akkoord te klikken, of door gebruik te blijven maken van deze website, gaat u hiermee akkoord. Lees meer over cookies op nrc.nl