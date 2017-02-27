Dit zijn alle winnaars van de 89ste Oscaruitreiking

Best supporting actor
Winnaar: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
De speech van Mahershala Ali.
Best makeup and hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Winnaar: Suicide Squad
Best costume design
Allied
Winnaar: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best documentary
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
Winnaar: OJ: Made in America
13th
Best sound editing
Winnaar: Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best sound mixing
Arrival
Winnaar: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best supporting actress
Winnaar: Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Best foreign language film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
Winnaar: The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best animated short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Winnaar: Piper
Best animated feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Winnaar: Zootopia
Best production design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Winnaar: La La Land
Passengers
Best visual effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Winnaar: The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best film editing
Arrival
Winnaar: Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best documentary short
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
Winnaar: The White Helmets
Best live-action short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Winnaar: Sing
Timecode
Best cinematography
Arrival
Winnaar: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best score
Jackie
Winnaar: La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best song
Audition (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
Winnaar: City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I’ll Go (Moana)
Best original screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Winnaar: Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best adapted screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Winnaar: Moonlight
Best director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Winnaar: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Best actress
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Winnaar: Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best actor
Winnaar: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Winnaar: Moonlight