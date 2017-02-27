Dit zijn alle winnaars van de 89ste Oscaruitreiking

Best supporting actor

Winnaar: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

De speech van Mahershala Ali.



Best makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Winnaar: Suicide Squad

Best costume design

Allied

Winnaar: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best documentary

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

Winnaar: OJ: Made in America

13th

Best sound editing

Winnaar: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best sound mixing

Arrival

Winnaar: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best supporting actress

Winnaar: Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best foreign language film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

Winnaar: The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best animated short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Winnaar: Piper

Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Winnaar: Zootopia

Best production design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Winnaar: La La Land

Passengers

Best visual effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Winnaar: The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Het team van The Jungle Book dat de Oscar voor best visual effects won. Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Best film editing

Arrival

Winnaar: Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best documentary short

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

Winnaar: The White Helmets

Best live-action short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Winnaar: Sing

Timecode

Best cinematography

Arrival

Winnaar: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best score

Jackie

Winnaar: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best song

Audition (La La Land)

Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

Winnaar: City of Stars (La La Land)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)

How Far I’ll Go (Moana)

Best original screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Winnaar: Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best adapted screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Winnaar: Moonlight

Best director

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Winnaar: Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Winnaar: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Leonardo DiCaprio reikt Emma Stone de Oscar uit voor beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol. Foto AP

Best actor

Winnaar: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Winnaar: Moonlight