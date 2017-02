‘Pakistan joeg half miljoen Afghanen de grens over’

In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 photo, Afghan refugee families wait for their turn to be registered, outside the government registration office in Peshawar, Pakistan. Rights group says Pakistan is forcing refugees home to an uncertain future and war, while the U.N. refugee agency is complicit, giving them money to return and adding to the pressure to leave the relative safety of Pakistan. Dismissing the criticism, Pakistan says it still hosts the world’s largest long-term refugee population and cites security worries and economic woes as reasons for wanting fewer refugees on its soil. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)