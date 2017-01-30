Twitter gaat los op oude Trump Hotels-tweet over “reiservaringen”

“Vertel ons je favoriete reisherinnering”, zo begint een positieve tweet van Trump Hotels, de hotelketen van president Trump (op dit moment gerund door zijn zoons Eric en Don junior). “Was het een foto, een souvenir, een zonsondergang? We horen het graag!”
TrumpHotels Trump Hotels Tell us your favorite travel memory - was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset? We’d love to hear it!Volgen
Het bericht werd al in oktober 2011 op Twitter geplaatst en oogstte toentertijd een paar reacties van mensen die hun bijzondere reismomenten deelden. Maar sinds president Trump vrijdagmiddag een inreisverbod afkondigde voor burgers uit zeven moslimlanden is er meer dan 6.000 keer op de oude tweet gereageerd. Veel mensen refereerden aan de ‘Muslim ban’ en de protesten daartegen:
collazoprojects collazoprojects .@TrumpHotels When I saw JFK flooded with people who refuse to accept the #MuslimBan! I’ll never forget that moment!Volgen
lightyouonfire Charlotte Graham @TrumpHotels any trip where I’m actually allowed off the plane at the end and am not detained illegally like a criminal is pretty great!!Volgen
aminatou Aminatou Sow .@TrumpHotels My asylum grant. Thanks for asking https://t.co/yRftCMNsahVolgen
aminatou Aminatou Sow If you knew the humiliation one has to go through to become a refugee or asylee in this country you wouldn’t be able to contain your angerVolgen
joanwalsh Joan Walsh Chanting “Shame” outside your Washington D.C. hotel with a million people last weekend! @TrumpHotelsVolgen
danfagin Dan Fagin @TrumpHotels It was that time this happened. https://t.co/icc7BWDC1VVolgen
Tweede Wereldoorlog
Verder werd er gerefereerd aan de Tweede Wereldoorlog:
lpackard Laura Packard @TrumpHotels My grandfathers returning home after fighting in WW2. Glad they are not alive to see Nazis running our country now.Volgen
samjane SamJane @TrumpHotels my grandfather after he visited Italy which he helped liberate … from the nazisVolgen
NoahScalin Noah Scalin .@TrumpHotels hearing about my grandfather’s perilous trip to America by boat as a child alone. I wonder if he would be let in today?Volgen
De voormalige HR-chef van Google en auteur van bestseller Work Rules! Laszlo Bock gebruikte zichzelf als voorbeeld van een vluchtelingen die uiteindelijk de Amerikaanse economie flink voordeel oplevert - in dit geval onder meer tienduizenden banen:
LaszloBock2718 Laszlo Bock That time I fled Communist Romania to a refugee camp in Austria, came to America, & years later became an exec… https://t.co/J683laTxSxVolgen
Ook overige reacties waren kritisch op Trumps beleid:
DavidWalk3 David Walker @TrumpHotels I remember the old days, when you could travel abroad without feeling ashamed of being an American in the Trump era.Volgen
kim kim @TrumpHotels I enjoyed the hospitality of @Airbnb; an experience made even more memorable in comparison with Trump’… https://t.co/npX0RndsfdVolgen
TimWardCam Tim Ward @TrumpHotels Visiting a point on the Iron Curtain, which is now an open border - you don’t get shot for trying to c… https://t.co/Sln5XhtGmlVolgen
AtoEssandoh Ato Essandoh @TrumpHotels Been to UAE. Great time. Not on your stupid Muslim ban even tho’ they’ve got Muslims. Oh but you have a hotel there. Got it.Volgen
Trump heeft technisch gezien niet meer de leiding over Trump Hotels. Hij reageerde niet op de Twitter-ophef, maar had na een lange stilte wel een reactie op de protesten tegen het inreisverbod - uiteraard via zijn favoriete medium: Twitter:
realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!Volgen
realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,…..Volgen
realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!Volgen
realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!Volgen
realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!Volgen