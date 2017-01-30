Je bent ingelogd als: Uitloggen
Twitter gaat los op oude Trump Hotels-tweet over “reiservaringen”

“Vertel ons je favoriete reisherinnering”, stond in de tweet. Twitteraars reageerden vooral met kritiek op de ‘Muslim ban’

Het Trump International Hotel in Washington, een van de vele hotels van de president. Foto Alex Brandon / AP

“Vertel ons je favoriete reisherinnering”, zo begint een positieve tweet van Trump Hotels, de hotelketen van president Trump (op dit moment gerund door zijn zoons Eric en Don junior). “Was het een foto, een souvenir, een zonsondergang? We horen het graag!”

Twitter avatar TrumpHotels Trump Hotels Tell us your favorite travel memory - was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset? We’d love to hear it!

Het bericht werd al in oktober 2011 op Twitter geplaatst en oogstte toentertijd een paar reacties van mensen die hun bijzondere reismomenten deelden. Maar sinds president Trump vrijdagmiddag een inreisverbod afkondigde voor burgers uit zeven moslimlanden is er meer dan 6.000 keer op de oude tweet gereageerd. Veel mensen refereerden aan de ‘Muslim ban’ en de protesten daartegen:

Twitter avatar collazoprojects collazoprojects .@TrumpHotels When I saw JFK flooded with people who refuse to accept the #MuslimBan! I’ll never forget that moment!
Twitter avatar lightyouonfire Charlotte Graham @TrumpHotels any trip where I’m actually allowed off the plane at the end and am not detained illegally like a criminal is pretty great!!
Twitter avatar aminatou Aminatou Sow .@TrumpHotels My asylum grant. Thanks for asking https://t.co/yRftCMNsah
Twitter avatar aminatou Aminatou Sow If you knew the humiliation one has to go through to become a refugee or asylee in this country you wouldn’t be able to contain your anger
Twitter avatar joanwalsh Joan Walsh Chanting “Shame” outside your Washington D.C. hotel with a million people last weekend! @TrumpHotels
Twitter avatar danfagin Dan Fagin @TrumpHotels It was that time this happened. https://t.co/icc7BWDC1V

Tweede Wereldoorlog

Verder werd er gerefereerd aan de Tweede Wereldoorlog:

Twitter avatar lpackard Laura Packard @TrumpHotels My grandfathers returning home after fighting in WW2. Glad they are not alive to see Nazis running our country now.
Twitter avatar samjane SamJane @TrumpHotels my grandfather after he visited Italy which he helped liberate … from the nazis
Twitter avatar NoahScalin Noah Scalin .@TrumpHotels hearing about my grandfather’s perilous trip to America by boat as a child alone. I wonder if he would be let in today?

De voormalige HR-chef van Google en auteur van bestseller Work Rules! Laszlo Bock gebruikte zichzelf als voorbeeld van een vluchtelingen die uiteindelijk de Amerikaanse economie flink voordeel oplevert - in dit geval onder meer tienduizenden banen:

Twitter avatar LaszloBock2718 Laszlo Bock That time I fled Communist Romania to a refugee camp in Austria, came to America, & years later became an exec… https://t.co/J683laTxSx
Lees ook: Trump veroorzaakt chaos met inreisverbod

Ook overige reacties waren kritisch op Trumps beleid:

Twitter avatar DavidWalk3 David Walker @TrumpHotels I remember the old days, when you could travel abroad without feeling ashamed of being an American in the Trump era.
Twitter avatar AtoEssandoh Ato Essandoh @TrumpHotels Been to UAE. Great time. Not on your stupid Muslim ban even tho’ they’ve got Muslims. Oh but you have a hotel there. Got it.

Trump heeft technisch gezien niet meer de leiding over Trump Hotels. Hij reageerde niet op de Twitter-ophef, maar had na een lange stilte wel een reactie op de protesten tegen het inreisverbod - uiteraard via zijn favoriete medium: Twitter:

Twitter avatar realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!
Twitter avatar realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,…..
Twitter avatar realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!
Twitter avatar realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!
Twitter avatar realDonaldTrump Donald J. Trump If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!

