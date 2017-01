Valse bommeldingen bij tientallen Joodse centra in VS

JCCs Receive Second Wave of Bomb Threats in a Month, Respond Quickly, Effectively With Practiced Security Protocols - JCC Association

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 18, 2017 CONTACT: Samantha Kupferman, West End Strategy Team skupferman@westendstrategy.com; Office: 212-498-9300; Cell: 202-215-9260 JCC Association of North America continues to collaborate with local JCCs, law enforcement, to ensure that centers can safely serve communities NEW YORK – A wave of bomb threats this morning caused 27 Jewish community centers in … Continued