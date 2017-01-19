Song over Trump

In maart 2016 schreef Loudon Wainwright III de song I had a dream over een mogelijk presidentschap van Donald Trump, die toen nog moest winnen bij de Republikeinen. Wainwright is een 70-jarige Amerikaanse singer-songwriter met meer artistiek dan commercieel succes. Mojo Magazine noemde hem „een van Amerika’s slimste lyrische commentatoren”. Maar Wainwright schreef ook schitterende liedjes over echtscheiding (Your mother and I), zijn kinderen en zijn jeugd.

Het opmerkelijke van zijn tekst is zijn vooruitziende blik. Hij noemt al enkele ministers van Trump (Sessions, Carson); de omstreden gouverneur Chris Christie werd lang genoemd als vicepresident. Wainwright voorspelt ook een ‘landslide’-zege voor Trump; dat werd het niet helemaal, maar zo wordt het door Trump zelf wel genoemd. Bij de presentatie van zijn song zei Wainwright: „Mensen – dit wordt ernstig. Wij houden sommige waarheden voor vanzelfsprekend, Trump doet dat niet.”

I had a dream I don’t know what it meant

But I dreamed Donald Trump was our president

And there on election night right by his side

His flunkie Chris Christie along for the ride

But it gets worse just wait there’s more

He made Jeff Sessions Secretary of War

And just like he promised he built him that wall

He blew up Cuba and he carpet bombed Montreal

I had a dream I woke up in a cold sweat

The Donald was elected in a huge upset

He made a bad deal with Putin a secret pact with Assad

Told the Pope where to go I swear to God

As for the Supreme Court he got to choose

He filled the vacancy up with Lyin’ Ted Cruz

His face was bright orange and his hair was just weird

But we were made great again, embarrassed and feared

I had a dream here’s how it went

I dreamed that the Trumpster was the president

His little finger on the button, he was doin’ his thing

Our new national anthem was ‘my ding-a-ling’

We were bought and sold like in Monopoly

He had the most hotels in the land of the free

Locked op the opposition and the demonstrators too

That would be me and it might be you

I had a dream I’m not sure what it meant

When I dreamed Donald Trump was our president

And it wasn’t even close he won it in a landslide

Our new hot First Lady she was beaming with pride

If you think that’s cool don’t fool yourself

He made Ben Carson Secretary of Health

And Sarah Palin Secretary of Stealth

If you think that’s scary just you wait

He made Newt Gingrich the Secretary of State

And Rush Limbaugh the Secretary of Hate!

Dreams come true and there’s prophesy

And sometimes a nightmare is a reality