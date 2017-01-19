Song over Trump

In maart 2016 schreef Loudon Wainwright III de song I had a dream over een mogelijk presidentschap van Donald Trump, die toen nog moest winnen bij de Republikeinen. Wainwright is een 70-jarige Amerikaanse singer-songwriter met meer artistiek dan commercieel succes. Mojo Magazine noemde hem „een van Amerika’s slimste lyrische commentatoren”. Maar Wainwright schreef ook schitterende liedjes over echtscheiding (Your mother and I), zijn kinderen en zijn jeugd.
Het opmerkelijke van zijn tekst is zijn vooruitziende blik. Hij noemt al enkele ministers van Trump (Sessions, Carson); de omstreden gouverneur Chris Christie werd lang genoemd als vicepresident. Wainwright voorspelt ook een ‘landslide’-zege voor Trump; dat werd het niet helemaal, maar zo wordt het door Trump zelf wel genoemd. Bij de presentatie van zijn song zei Wainwright: „Mensen – dit wordt ernstig. Wij houden sommige waarheden voor vanzelfsprekend, Trump doet dat niet.”
I had a dream I don’t know what it meant
But I dreamed Donald Trump was our president
And there on election night right by his side
His flunkie Chris Christie along for the ride
But it gets worse just wait there’s more
He made Jeff Sessions Secretary of War
And just like he promised he built him that wall
He blew up Cuba and he carpet bombed Montreal
I had a dream I woke up in a cold sweat
The Donald was elected in a huge upset
He made a bad deal with Putin a secret pact with Assad
Told the Pope where to go I swear to God
As for the Supreme Court he got to choose
He filled the vacancy up with Lyin’ Ted Cruz
His face was bright orange and his hair was just weird
But we were made great again, embarrassed and feared
I had a dream here’s how it went
I dreamed that the Trumpster was the president
His little finger on the button, he was doin’ his thing
Our new national anthem was ‘my ding-a-ling’
We were bought and sold like in Monopoly
He had the most hotels in the land of the free
Locked op the opposition and the demonstrators too
That would be me and it might be you
I had a dream I’m not sure what it meant
When I dreamed Donald Trump was our president
And it wasn’t even close he won it in a landslide
Our new hot First Lady she was beaming with pride
If you think that’s cool don’t fool yourself
He made Ben Carson Secretary of Health
And Sarah Palin Secretary of Stealth
If you think that’s scary just you wait
He made Newt Gingrich the Secretary of State
And Rush Limbaugh the Secretary of Hate!
Dreams come true and there’s prophesy
And sometimes a nightmare is a reality