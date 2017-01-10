Hoe Kenianen spotten met de ‘projecten’ van hun president

Een eenvoudige voetgangersbrug in Mombasa is het resultaat van het “Buxton Voetgangersbrug Niet-Gemotoriseerde Transportproject”. Of wat te denken van het “Mombasa Stormwater Drainage Verbeteringsproject” in Bamburi?
UKenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta Commissioned the Buxton Footbridge Non-Motorized Transport Project in Mombasa. https://t.co/yPBcd4w9Oa
UKenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta Commissioned the Mombasa Storm Water Drainage Improvement Project Phase 2 in Bamburi. https://t.co/rfxdD7rpbq
Dit zijn slechts twee voorbeelden van de bombastische namen die de pr-afdeling van de Keniaanse president Uhuru Kenyatta geeft aan de vele, vele projecten die hij laat uitvoeren. Bij een paar keer scrollen over de Twitter-tijdlijn van het staatshoofd passeren tal van “projecten” de revue. Keniaanse social mediagebruikers moesten lachen om de groteske titels en dachten: dat kunnen wij ook!
Zo ontstond op Twitter de hashtag #UhuruChallenge, waarbij zaken het doen van de afwas en het uitknijpen van een fles lotion protserig als “project” werden aangemerkt. Daarbij werden ook de nodige lintjes geknipt, zoals het bij de opening van een project betaamt. Een greep uit de posts:
Antownee Anthony I have officially commissioned the Advanced Mobility Apparatus project this afternoon. #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/gPzFKWtKjH
andykahumbu Andrew Kahumbu Today I launched the Recreational Urban Mass Transit System.Despite challenging disruptions and line blockages.… https://t.co/m1r8UrBkrc
ElayneOkaya Elayne Okaya It is with immense pleasure that I commission the washing of these dishes. Sanitation & Hygiene are top agendas for… https://t.co/rGk7vKhdJk
Rubinanthonyh Rubin anthony I have commissioned the multi million manually propelled dental debris excavator project #UhuruChallenge… https://t.co/bkyyCajhd0
mbuuwaithaka Nova Waithaka I hereby commission this as a symbol of our renewed diplomatic relationship with the Serviette Union #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/Yl4NXvAi6d
m_monyorwa 莫丝 #UhuruChallenge launched the final phase of this nivea lotion https://t.co/NS96oMbnTc
_7nth Enc #UhuruChallenge It gives me great pleasure to launch the launching kit, this will go a long way to ensure that all… https://t.co/Jb2NirFZhh
RX_PUNDIT Geoff™ This afternoon I have officially commissioned the final phase of the fruit jam. #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/bP40BzWjOA
Het ging al gauw de pikante kant op:
MediaMK MediaMK 🇰🇪✊ I officially commission this condom for weekend coitus activities. Coitus is an important social lubricant for an a… https://t.co/FSd1Kokw6T
Khoisaan K2 This commissioning killed it am all tears😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/bUldPCtmfc
Ook op een satire-account van de 92-jarige Zimbabwaanse president Robert Mugabe werd een duit in het zakje gedaan:
MUGABEzw Robert Mugabe From Harare the capital of Zimbabwe, I present to you my #UhuruChallenge. Commissioning a toilet door. https://t.co/8qGCGgHGed