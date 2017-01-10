Je bent ingelogd als: Uitloggen
Je bent niet ingelogd

Hoe Kenianen spotten met de ‘projecten’ van hun president

De Keniaanse president Kenyatta is nogal fan van het openen van allerlei ‘projecten’. Keniaanse Twittergebruikers deden dit op komische wijze na.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Foto Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

Een eenvoudige voetgangersbrug in Mombasa is het resultaat van het “Buxton Voetgangersbrug Niet-Gemotoriseerde Transportproject”. Of wat te denken van het “Mombasa Stormwater Drainage Verbeteringsproject” in Bamburi?

Twitter avatar UKenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta Commissioned the Buxton Footbridge Non-Motorized Transport Project in Mombasa. https://t.co/yPBcd4w9Oa
Twitter avatar UKenyatta Uhuru Kenyatta Commissioned the Mombasa Storm Water Drainage Improvement Project Phase 2 in Bamburi. https://t.co/rfxdD7rpbq

Dit zijn slechts twee voorbeelden van de bombastische namen die de pr-afdeling van de Keniaanse president Uhuru Kenyatta geeft aan de vele, vele projecten die hij laat uitvoeren. Bij een paar keer scrollen over de Twitter-tijdlijn van het staatshoofd passeren tal van “projecten” de revue. Keniaanse social mediagebruikers moesten lachen om de groteske titels en dachten: dat kunnen wij ook!

Zo ontstond op Twitter de hashtag #UhuruChallenge, waarbij zaken het doen van de afwas en het uitknijpen van een fles lotion protserig als “project” werden aangemerkt. Daarbij werden ook de nodige lintjes geknipt, zoals het bij de opening van een project betaamt. Een greep uit de posts:

Twitter avatar Antownee Anthony I have officially commissioned the Advanced Mobility Apparatus project this afternoon. #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/gPzFKWtKjH
Twitter avatar mbuuwaithaka Nova Waithaka I hereby commission this as a symbol of our renewed diplomatic relationship with the Serviette Union #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/Yl4NXvAi6d
Twitter avatar m_monyorwa 莫丝 #UhuruChallenge launched the final phase of this nivea lotion https://t.co/NS96oMbnTc
Twitter avatar RX_PUNDIT Geoff™ This afternoon I have officially commissioned the final phase of the fruit jam. #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/bP40BzWjOA

Het ging al gauw de pikante kant op:

Twitter avatar Khoisaan K2 This commissioning killed it am all tears😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #UhuruChallenge https://t.co/bUldPCtmfc

Ook op een satire-account van de 92-jarige Zimbabwaanse president Robert Mugabe werd een duit in het zakje gedaan:

Twitter avatar MUGABEzw Robert Mugabe From Harare the capital of Zimbabwe, I present to you my #UhuruChallenge. Commissioning a toilet door. https://t.co/8qGCGgHGed

Trending

Veel gedeeld

Lees ook deze artikelen

    Trending

    Veel gedeeld

    NRC Media Holding BV maakt gebruik van cookies en daarmee vergelijkbare technieken. www.nrc.nl gebruikt functionele en analytische cookies om u een optimale bezoekerservaring te bieden. Bovendien plaatsen derde partijen tracking cookies om u gepersonaliseerde advertenties te tonen en om buiten de website van NRC relevante aanbiedingen te doen. Ook worden er tracking cookies geplaatst door social media-netwerken. Uw internetgedrag kan door deze derden gevolgd worden door middel van deze tracking cookies. Door hiernaast op akkoord te klikken, of door gebruik te blijven maken van deze website gaat u hiermee akkoord. Lees meer over cookies op nrc.nl