Het jaar 2016 door de ogen van onze correspondenten

Young Israeli settlers gather around a fire in the settlement outpost of Amona, which was established in 1997 and built on private Palestinian land, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on December 18, 2016.

Hundreds of supporters of Israel’s settler movement arrived at the outpost, where some 40 families live, to protest against the Israeli high court order to demolish the place by December 25 because it was built on private Palestinian land. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ