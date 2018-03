Kwal dankt zijn wapen aan gen bacterie

Een parelkwal (Pelagia noctiluca) voor de kust van Mallorca, zwaar bewapend met netelcellen op tentakels en aan neteldraden. Foto Reuters A jellyfish swims in the Mediterranean sea in the Balearic island of Mallorca July 8,2006. Thousands of holidaymakers in parts of Italy and Spain have been told not to enter the water due to the threat of stings and poisoning from unusually large outbreaks of algae and jellyfish, which ecologists say are yet another symptom of global warming. Photo taken July 8. To match feature ENVIRONMENT-MEDITERRANEAN REUTERS/Dani Cardona/Files (SPAIN)

REUTERS