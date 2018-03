Machinegeweren en razendsnelle bootjes

Somalische piraten naast het gekaapte Oekraïense schip. Foto AP In this picture released by U.S. Navy, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2008, Somali pirates in small boats are seen alongside the hijacked "Faina". The captain of a hijacked Ukrainian ship off the coast of Somalia says one crew member has died and he can see a U.S. ship about a mile from his freighter. Viktor Nikolsky told The Associated Press that a Russian sailor died Sunday because of hypertension. He was speaking from the deck of the Faina via a satellite phone. One of the pirates who seized the ship handed a satellite phone to Nikolsky so he could speak to the AP. Nikolsky says other crew members are fine and he can see three ships about a mile away, including one carrying an American flag. The Faina is laden with Russian tanks destined for Kenya. Somali pirates hijacked it Thursday. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy/ho)

