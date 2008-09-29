Landing Chinese ruimtecapsule Siziwanggebied. De drie Chinese astronauten die donderdag met hun schip Shenzhou VII de ruimte ingingen, zijn gisteren veilig geland in het Siziwanggebied in Centraal-Mongolië. De 42-jarige taikonaut (Chinees voor astronaut) Zhai Zhigang voerde zaterdag de eerste ruimtewandeling voor het land uit. China hoopt in 2020 ook een eigen ruimtestation te hebben. Foto AFP AFP MULTI-MEDIA OUT A combo photo shows the descent capsule of the Shenzhou VII mission lands in Siziwang Banner in northern China's Inner Mongolia region on September 28, 2008. Three Chinese astronauts returned safely to Earth after making the country's first spacewalk, with a hero's welcome awaiting the men whose exploits captivated the nation. CHINA OUT GETTY OUT AFP PHOTO/XINHUA

