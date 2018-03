Internet Weblog van de dag

An undated handout photo, provided to the media on Wednesday, May 7, 2008, shows Hewlett-Packard Co.'s new 2133 Mini-Note laptop. Sometimes paying more is worth it. That's the case with Hewlett-Packard Co.'s new 2133 Mini-Note laptop, a sleeker, sturdier and more powerful ultra-portable notebook than Asustek Computer Inc.'s Eee PC and Intel Corp.'s Classmate PC. Source: HP via Bloomberg News

BLOOMBERG NEWS