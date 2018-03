2 Schrijven

Lief dagboek, target is binnen! Notebooks of Ernesto "Che" Guevara are displayed in La Paz, July 7, 2008. Bolivia's government unveiled notebooks that belonged to Guevara on Monday, including the diary he wrote during his failed attempt to spread revolution in the Andean country. Guevara was captured by CIA-backed Bolivian soldiers on October 8, 1967, and was shot the next day in a schoolhouse. REUTERS/David Mercado (BOLIVIA)

REUTERS