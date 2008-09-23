Denglish. On the NRC blog Denglish Maarten H. Rijkens, the best selling author of I always get my sin and the upcoming We always get our sin too shares examples of linguistic blunders and miscommunications that occur in international dialogue. We encourage readers to participate by telling their stories and anecdotes.„Even if you know English from house out or if – after studying I always get my sin – you inmiddles know sure that you speak such good English, you may still fall plat on your back due to cultural differences. Because when an Englishman says: ‘Interesting’, he actually does not agree with you at all. And that is me what When the Chinese say: ‘Maybe’, they actually mean: ‘No.’ So we can be short and bondy: start studying the various cultures if you do not want to get in the war

Because, even when you speak a faultless English, this does not imply that other people also speaking English understand you. People using the English language may come from various countries and cultural regions. They can be from the U.K. or from the U.S.A., but they can also be Chinese or Japanese.

In conversation, people who speak the same language - English - do not necessarily understand each other. What they say may have completely different meanings. This could lead to severe misunderstandings.Read more about it on nrc.nl/denglish