Bom slaat krater van zestig meter

Veiligheidspersoneel en reddingwerkers bij het hotel. „Wij hebben niets te maken met de aanslag op het Marriott-hotel”, verklaarden de Pakistaanse Talibaan vandaag. Foto AFP Pakistani security personnel watch as an excavator (C) clears debris from a crater formed by an explosion next to the devastated Marriott Hotel in Islamabad on September 21, 2008 following an overnight suicide bomb attack. Rescue teams hunted for survivors in the ruins of Islamabad's Marriott Hotel, where a massive truck bomb killed at least 60 people in what officials said looked like the work of Al-Qaeda. Around 200 more were wounded in the suicide attack Saturday night in the heart of the capital, which came just hours after Pakistan's new president gave his inaugural address to parliament and vowed to stamp out terrorism. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM

