Rechtse mensen zijn schrikkerig en bang en beschermen hun groep

Amishkinderen op weg naar school. De Amish zijn behoudend en leven afgeschermd van de buitenwereld. Amish children head to their newly built schoolhouse 02 April, 2007 in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania. The school opened six months from the day, 02 October, 2006, that ten of their fellow students were shot, five of whom died, in their old schoolhouse that was a short distance away.

AFP