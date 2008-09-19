Ongekend scherpe opnames van Mars Rotterdam, 19 sept. Is het wetenschap of kunst? Deze week stuurde de Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, een NASA-ruimtesonde die sinds 2005 rond de rode planeet cirkelt, duizend ongekend scherpe opnames van het Marsoppervlak naar aarde. Hier, met de klok mee, vanaf linksboven: een drie kilometer hoge stapeling van stoffige en minder stoffige ijslagen bij de Noordpool . Duinen in een inslagkrater . Pijlvormige duinen van zand dat na de winterse vorst bij de Noordpool door de wind is meegevoerd . Lagen van stof en zand, door wind en water in een inslagkrater afgezet .Meer op: hirise.lpl.arizona.edu/releases/sept_08.php Foto’s NASA/AP This image provided by NASA Thursday Sept. 18, 2008 captures unusual arrow-shaped sand dunes in the north polar Olympia Undae region of Mars that may have been formed by changing winds. The dark patches and streaks show sand that has begun escaping from a blanket of seasonal frost. the interaction between the sand, wind, and seasonal frost sculpts the dunes to their unusual, arrow-like appearance. Newly posted images from more than 1,000 observations by the high resolution camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter reveal details as small as a desk. (AP Photo/NASA- JPL/University of Arizona)

Associated Press