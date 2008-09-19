Nieuwe partituren van Mozart NANTES. Duitse onderzoekers zeggen dat zij in Nantes bladmuziek met daarop twee tot nu toe onbekende partituren van Mozart hebben ontdekt. De stukken bevatten in ieder geval de handtekening van de componist. Het document dat is gevonden heeft de afmeting van een A5’je (ongeveer zo groot als de foto) en is sterk vergeeld. „Alsof ze in een tafelblad gekrast zijn”, schrijft de plaatselijke krant La Presse Océan. Foto AP A previously unknown piece of music by Mozart is displayed, discovered by a library as staff were going through its archives, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008, in Nantes, western France. Ulrich Leisinger, head of research at the International Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg, Austria, said Thursday that there is no doubt that the single sheet was written by the composer and that it is "really important." He described the work as the preliminary draft of a musical composition. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Associated Press