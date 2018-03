Kijken naar Karadzic om rust te krijgen

Het terras van restaurant ‘luda kuca’ (gekkenhuis) in Belgrado, waar Karadzic veel kwam toen hij voortvluchtig was. Foto Reuters Customers drink in the restaurant "Luda kuca" ("Mad house"), where Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic often spent his time when on the run, in Belgrade, July 31, 2008, as they watch, on television, his initial appearance in the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in The Hague. Karadzic faces a U.N. war crimes judge for the first time on Thursday to answer genocide charges after his dramatic arrest that ended 11 years on the run. The man who led a breakaway Serb Republic during the Bosnian War faces two charges of genocide over the 43-month siege of Sarajevo and the 1995 massacre of some 8,000 Muslims at Srebrenica, the worst atrocity in Europe since World War Two. REUTERS/Nebojsa Markovic (SERBIA)

REUTERS