Haïti kampt met nasleep orkanen

A sick youngster remains in the observation room of the school hospital of Tegucigalpa, on September 18, 2008. Hospital crisis worsened Thursday in Honduras with the threat of resident doctors of abandoning emergency rooms as intern and social security doctors did three weeks ago. The director of the hospital, Octavio Alvarenga, asked Honduran President Manuel Zelaya to declare national emergency and to take control over the largest hospital of the country. AFP PHOTO/Orlando SIERRA

