Internet Weblog van de dag

Straatbeeld in de stad Tschinvali. South Ossetian women walk near a building with a shell hole in Tskhinvali on September 12, 2008. Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Friday likened the Georgian military assault on South Ossetia that led to last month's war to the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. AFP PHOTO / KAZBEK BASAYEV

AFP