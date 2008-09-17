2 STAND-UP COMEDY

Sonnema Comedy Night

Rotterdam: Off_Corso. Tijd: 20.00-23.00u. Vvk via info@comedycafe.nl

Sonnema wil stand-up comedy naar een hoger niveau tillen en presenteert daarom Sonnema Home of Comedy: een platform waarin Sonnema stand-up comedy stimuleert en upcoming comedy talenten ondersteunt. Tijdens de Sonnema Comedy Nights treden professionele comedians op, terwijl tijdens de Sonnema Comedy Talent Nights aanstormend stand-up comedy talent tegen elkaar strijdt. De line-up van de eerste Comedy Night is als volgt: MC Tricky Rick (VS), Omar Ahaddaf (NL), Bob Maclaren (NZ) en Harry Glotzbach (NL).