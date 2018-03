Gehaaide Hirst gokt goed met veilen eigen werk

Damien Hirst poseert voor de pers bij zijn kunstwerk ‘The Incredible Journey’. Gisteren en vandaag wordt werk van Hirst bij Sotheby’s in Londen geveild. Foto AFP/Shaun Curry British artist Damien Hirst poses for photographs in front of his work entitled 'The Incredible Jouney' during a photocall at Sotheby's art gallery and auction house in central London, on September 8, 2008. A unicorn, a zebra and a calf in formaldehyde are set to highlight a sale on September 15 and 16, 2008 of more than 200 works by Damien Hirst. The two-day auction, titled "Beautiful Inside My Head Forever", of 223 works by the 43-year-old British modern artist, is expected to raise in excess of 65 million pounds (82.3 million euros, 129.6 million dollars), which would make it a record for any auction of works by a single artist, Sotheby's said. AFP PHOTO/Shaun Curry

AFP