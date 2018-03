Onbegrip leidde tot angst onder de Ieren

Heel wat Ieren vreesden dat de EU ze dienstplicht in een Europees leger op zou leggen. Foto AP A protestor puts up stickers calling for a No Vote before the Lisbon treaty referendum in Dublin city centre Tuesday, June 10, 2008. The Irish government urged voters on the last day of campaigning to back the European Union reform treaty in Thursday's referendum as the best way to shore up a faltering economy. Latest polls indicate the "No" camp is gaining ground, with one survey last week putting opponents of the Lisbon Treaty, which replaces a constitution rejected by French and Dutch voters in 2005, ahead for the first time. Ireland is the only one of the 27 member states holding a referendum on the treaty -- meaning that a country accounting for less than 1 percent of the bloc's 490 million population could derail a pact designed to reform how it is run. (AP Photo/ Niall Carson) ** UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE **

Associated Press