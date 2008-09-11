Geiten in downtown L.A. Los Angeles. Zuid-Afrikaanse geiten grazen op een steile berm naast het Angels Flight-kabeltreintje in hartje Los Angeles. De geiten zijn een milieuvriendelijk en goedkoop alternatief om het taaie gras en onkruid te wieden. Een plantsoenenwerker zou voor het maaien van de hectare grond ongeveer 7.500 dollar (circa 5.300 euro) kosten. De geiten kosten zo’n 3.000 dollar (ruim 2.100 euro) én rekenen geen overuren. Foto AFP A herd of 100 South African Boer goats chews on tough weeds and dry grasses to clear a steep hillside lot near the Angels Flight funicular railroad on September 9, 2008 in the Bunker Hill high-rise district of downtown Los Angeles, California. Leaders of the Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency rented the goats as an economical and environmentally friendly alternative to using gas-powered weed-whacker-wielding humans. Human workers would have charged as much as USD 7,500 to clear the 2 ½-acre Angels Knoll lot. The goats cost only about USD 3,000 and there will be no overtime charges. An additional 50 goats will be added to the herd soon to help complete the job in the next week to 10-days. David McNew/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

AFP