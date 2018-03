tv film United 93 (Paul Greengrass, 2006) RTL5, 20.30-22.40u. Greengrass brengt de kijker metschokkerige beelden in 115 benauwende, opwindende, hartverscheurende minuten heel dicht bij de gebeurtenissen in het vierde gekaapte toestel. Dit was de eerste bioscoopfilm over 9/11 en hij zal nog heel lang de beste blijven. ===== This photo supplied by Universal Pictures shows Becky London and Tom O'Rourke in a scene from the movie "United 93." The film by writer-director Paul Greengrass tells the story of the passengers and crew, their families on the ground and the flight controllers who watched in dawning horror as United Airlines Flight 93 became the fourth hijacked plane on the day of the worst terrorist attacks on American soil: September 11, 2001. The movie will make its world premiere on opening night at the 2006 Tribeca Film Festival. The festival, which was created to help lower Manhattan recover economically from the attacks, begins April 25 and runs through May 7."United 93" is to open in theaters on April 28, 2006.(AP Photo/Universal Pictures,Jonathan Olley)

Associated Press