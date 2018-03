Toename van orkanen is niet simpel te verklaren

Satellietbeeld van het NOAA zaterdag 6 september met orkaan Hanna in het midden en Ike rechts. Foto AP ==== This image provided by NOAA was taken at 12:01 a.m. EDT Saturday Sept. 6, 2008. At 2 a.m. Saturday the National Hurricane Center positioned the center of Tropical Storm Hanna just offshore about 30 miles south of Myrtle Beach South Carolina and about 60 miles southwest of Wilmington North Carolina. The maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph. Hanna is moving toward the north-northeast at 21 mph and is expected to continue in this direction for the next several hours with an eventual turn to the northeast and an increase in forward speed. Hurricane Ike can be seen in the lower right. (AP Photo/NOAA)

Associated Press