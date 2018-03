Google in 1998: vier pc?s in een garage

De garage van Susan Wojcicki, nu productmanager bij Google, in Menlo Park (Californië), waar Sergey Brin en Larry Page (nu commissarissen) Google op 7 september 1998 hebben opgericht. Foto AP ==== ** FOR RELEASE WEEKEND SEPTEMBER 6-7** Sergey Brin and Larry Page founded Google Inc. on Sept. 7, 1998 in the garage behind the former home of friend and now Google Executive Susan Wojcicki, seen Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2008, in Menlo Park, Calif. When Page and Brin founded Google Inc. in 1998, they had little more than their ingenuity, four computers and an investor's $100,000 bet on their belief that an Internet search engine could change the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Associated Press