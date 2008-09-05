Na Gustav nu Hanna St.Simons Eiland. Vloedgolven overspoelen een trap naar het strand op St. Simons Island, een schiereiland aan de kust van de Amerikaanse staat Georgia. De tropische storm Hanna maakte vooralsnog geen dodelijke slachtoffers in de Verenigde Staten, maar wel in Haïti, het armste land in de regio. Circa negentig mensen kwamen om. De voorganger van Hanna, orkaan Gustav, eiste in Haïti ruim tachtig levens. Foto AP Markey Johnson from Carrboro, N.C., stands on the Fifth Street beach access stairway during high tide as waves powered by a far off Tropical Storm Hanna pound the rocks, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2008 in St. Simons Island, Ga. Officials along the southern Atlantic coast held off ordering evacuations Wednesday amid uncertainty about where Tropical Storm Hanna might come ashore and how strong it will be when it gets there. (AP Photo/The Florida Times-Union, Chris Viola)**TV OUT, MAGS OUT**

Associated Press